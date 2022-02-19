हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhumi Pednekar all set to speak to Harvard University's students about climate conservation

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has never missed any chance in order to raise her concerns towards the serious issue of climate change. 

Bhumi Pednekar all set to speak to Harvard University&#039;s students about climate conservation
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has never missed any chance in order to raise her concerns towards the serious issue of climate change. 

She has always voiced her opinion on protecting nature. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

She has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause for life. Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment. Bhumi will now speak to the students at the prestigious Harvard University and highlight why the youth of today needs to be more vocal about climate change.

Bhumi said, “Ever since I started Climate Warrior, my intent was to create as much awareness as possible around sustainability as a way of life and how climate change is going to impact all our lives. I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible on this in my country and also across the world. I’m happy to say that I can see people around me change slowly. It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and making small changes in their lives to conserve.”

The actress feels Harvard is the best platform for her to discuss about sustainability as the institution has historically produced the best minds of our generation. She further stated, “People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors as they try to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at the Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi added, “It will be amazing to share how I have grown as a human being in my journey to be an advocate for climate protection. I would want to appeal to each and every citizen of the world to become climate warriors and Harvard University is a great platform to connect with the future of this world and urge them to also make a difference at their individual level.”

 

