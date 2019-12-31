हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Gupta take part in drive to save planet

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) While most stars are busy holidaying in exotic locations to usher the new year, a couple of our B-Town denizens have also reserved some time to share concern about nature and the planet.

Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Gupta take part in drive to save planet

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) While most stars are busy holidaying in exotic locations to usher the new year, a couple of our B-Town denizens have also reserved some time to share concern about nature and the planet.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a video that talks about how we as human beings are responsible for climate change, pollution and global warming. The video shows Bhumi actively taking part in cleaning up garbage from a beach.

"We need change today and the change starts with me :) Thanking all the #ClimateWarriors who have worked so hard towards preserving our home. Here's to loving and co-existing with our planet, our home. Lets all become climate warriors. #Happy2020 #ClimateWarrior," she captioned the video.

Another B-Town actress speaking on similar lines is Esha Gupta. She participated in a mangroves clean drive along with MLA Aditya Thackeray and other citizens.

Sharing photographs of the initiative on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Success is not a big step in the future, success is a small step taken right now".. makes me so proud to see so many people who walked with us for the mangroves clean drive this weekend. @adityathackeray your love for our home is immense, the voice of today is for a better tomorrow. @saherbhamla @rajlakshmivpatil so proud of you two for getting the millennials out that day n making beach cleaning fun. Let's all be greedy and move towards protecting what we need @unep @bhamlafoundation."

The actress was lauded by fans.

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarEsha Guptasave planet earth
Next
Story

New Year 2020: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

Must Watch

PT3M5S

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav: Is CM Yogi considering others sorrow as his own