Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann, I are fortunate on-screen jodi

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says her on-screen "jodi" with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she has worked in hits like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Bala", is definitely fortunate.

Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann, I are fortunate on-screen jodi

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says her on-screen "jodi" with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she has worked in hits like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Bala", is definitely fortunate.

"Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen jodi to be getting so much love and adulation for audiences. We complement each other as artistes and we do have a very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I'm just glad that people have loved us as a pair and we have just done three films together," Bhumi said.

She says both of them have grown as actors during the course of their three back-to-back films.

"From 'Dum Lag Ke Haisha' (dealing with body shaming) to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan' (about erectile dysfunction in men) to 'Bala' (about premature balding and the stereotyping that dark-skinned women face in India), we have only been paired in films that tackle taboo topics so I think the equity of our pairing lies in bringing out real, societal issues told in the most honest and entertaining manner possible," she added.

Bhumi says she is thrilled with the box office run that they are having as a pair.

Bhumi PednekarAyushmann KhurranaBalaDum Lagake Haisha
