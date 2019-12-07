Bhumi Pednekar: I'm a restless actor

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar calls herself a restless actor and says her film choices are a testimony to the kind of actor she wants to be.

"It is the time for good cinema and I want to do the best cinema that is being made by the industry today. I have set this target for myself and I want to push myself and challenge myself as an artist to realise my vision for myself. I'm a restless actor and I like to do everything," Bhumi told IANS.

She added: "My film choices are a testimony to the kind of actor I want to be. I want to be diverse and enjoy the process of becoming someone on screen. It is hugely satisfying when people forget the name of who is acting on screen and invest themselves thoroughly into the character they are seeing."

The actress's latest release "Pati, Patni Aur Woh" has collected Rs 9.1 crore on day one. Her previous releases "Bala" and "Saand Ki Aankh" too were very well received at the box-office.

"I am thankful to audiences and critics and the universe for this incredible year. It has been an immensely satisfying year creatively and it has made me realise that I have to trust my instincts at choosing scripts because all my choices have worked for me from a commercial and a critical point of view," she said.

Bhumi is honoured to work with some of the most creative filmmakers and cap off the year with "Pati, Patni Aur Woh".