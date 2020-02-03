हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar: I've never consulted dietician

On the film front, Bhumi Pednekar has started shooting for her upcoming film "Durgavati".

Bhumi Pednekar: I&#039;ve never consulted dietician

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has never consulted any dietician or nutritionist, and she has always followed one rule -- "eating homemade food".

"I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time, as it is known that food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation," said Bhumi.

"I avoid refined sugar and have kept a control on my carbohydrate intake. I have never consulted any dietician or nutritionist. It was always my mother and I... as we have always followed one thumb rule of 'eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit," added the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actress.

She is looking forward to the cook-off session along with chef Varun Inamdar at Godrej L'Affaire on February 22 in Mumbai.

"It is a one-day curated experiential lifestyle event by the Godrej Group that aims to define future lifestyle experiences," she shared.

On the film front, Bhumi has started shooting for her upcoming film "Durgavati".

 

