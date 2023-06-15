Bhumi Pednekar Joins Mumbai Hospitality Group To Invest In Goa's First Boutique Hotel

Mumbai: Bollywood Star Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with Mumbai-based Chrome Asia Hospitality to invest in the group's first boutique hotel in Goa. Founded by Pawan Shahri, Dhaval Udeshi and Nikita Shahri, Chrome Hospitality has established a strong foothold in Mumbai's all-day casual-dining space. The brand scaled exponentially in 2022 and went on to develop 1,00,000 sq ft of hospitality space in India and launched five new restaurants in Mumbai under the Chrome Hospitality umbrella. Being a frontrunner in the space, the group boasts of owning and managing some of the most unique F&B outlets in the city including Eve, Donna Deli, Shy & Demy amongst others.

Commenting on the investment, Bhumi Pednekar said, "As an actor, I have always sought to explore new avenues, even beyond the silver screen. I strongly believe in the power of investments. I place my faith in investing in spaces that create meaningful experiences and KAIA has the power to do just that. Investing in KAIA is a venture that not only aligns with my passion for living life to the fullest, creating unforgettable experiences but also reflects my commitment for responsible hospitality and philosophy of slow living. With this investment, we aspire to curate a haven that combines luxury, comfort, warmth and cultural immersion. This venture represents my belief in the transformative power of responsible hospitality, where every stay becomes an opportunity for personal growth and meaningful connections."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen teaming up with Arjun Kapoor very soon in their upcoming film reportedly titled 'The Lady Killer'. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is a suspense drama thriller which follows the whirlwind romance of small-town playboy Arjun Kapoor and self-destructive beauty, played by Bhumi. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. She also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Bhakshak' in her kitty.