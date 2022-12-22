Bhumi Pednekar raises oomph quotient in cage blouse, animal print saree, flaunts her toned midriff

NEW DELHI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently attended a fashion event in Mumbai where she grabbed all eyeballs in a black animal-striped silk saree and Oh that bold cage blouse. Bhumi is known to be experimental regarding her look, and the girl has always won accolades from fashion critics. The actress looked vivacious in the six-yard wonder that she carried with a modern touch.

Bhumi donned the black saree with the pallu placed on the front. Many on social media hailed the actress for the latest traditional look. The blue silk saree came with golden prints on it and looked great for the evening. The blouse came with full sleeves and crisscross strings on the front, which caught everyone's attention. She completed her look with dark-eye makeup and her hair styled in a sleek bun. Bhumi's impeccable physique did not go missed as she flaunted her toned midriff in the outfit. It looks like the actress has been working really hard on her fitness, which paid out well.

Bhumi shared her look on social media and credited her team for bringing out the whole look. The actress upped her glam game like a pro! Check out her latest saree look below:

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant director at Yash raj Films for almost six years before she made her debut on the big screen with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015. She bagged her Filmfare Award for best female debut for her performance. Before her debut, she helped cast for films like 'Chak De! India', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year' and 'Teen Patti'.

Last seen on OTT released 'Govinda Naam Mera', Bhumi Pednekar has films like 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bhakshak' and 'Bheed' in her kitty.