Bhumi Pednekar Shells Out 'Boss Lady' Vibes, Almost Trips While Walking In High Heels, Watch Video

New Delhi: Talented actor Bhumi Pednekar made a stylish appearance on Thursday and shelled out major 'boss lady' vibes as she stepped out in a customised brown blazer which she teamed with a slit pencil skirt. She left her hair open and completed her look with black heels and earrings.

She was all smiles as she stepping out of her car and was seen fixing her earrings. However, she is seen almost tripping as she started walking inside a building and the moment was caught on the cameras.

A fan wrote, "She's so beautiful. Those who agree with me"



Bhumi, who has won millions of hearts with her powerful performance in her films, is rumoured to be dating businessman Yash Kataria. The buzz is that the two are in a relationship for sometime. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actor is known to keep her personal life away from the media glare. Recently, Bhumi and Yash Kataria were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The two were seen getting into the same car and leaving the airport together. Both Bhumi and Yash avoided getting clicked before the cameras together.

Yash is a builder by profession and friends with B-Town celebs like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Bhumi and Yash were also clicked together at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception in February this year. Both Bhumi and Yash follow each other on Instagram. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship as of now.

On the work front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' and Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Her line-up includes Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema. She will be teaming up with Arjun Kapoor for the first time in 'The Ladykiller'. The film chronicles the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She also has a romantic comedy titled Meri Patna Ka Remake, alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. She has one more film titled Bhakshak in her kitty.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which is reportedly a tentative title, will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor.