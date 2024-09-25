Bhumi Pednekar Shines Like A Hollywood Star In Unique Rug-Inspired Outfit

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media handle and shared some eye-catching photos in which she looks no less than a Hollywood star.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, shared a carousel of pictures from a studio with dark blue curtains where she stands behind the light.

She captioned the post, "What I love about this piece is that the skirt is repurposed from a rug (with a blue heart emoji)."

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a full-sleeved radiant green top with a unique skirt that was made from a blue rug. She carried green heels with this attire that complimented her personality and her all-time unique dressing sense.

In her look, she flaunted her toned legs which completed her photoshoot. Emphasizing her unique piece of skirt that is made from a rug highlights the astonishing design, that completes her trendy look.

Talking about her poses they are a mix of random, blurry clicks.

On the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. Later, she made her astonishing film debut in the 2015 romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

The film was a romantic comedy written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrikant Verma and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

She has then featured in many iconic films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Badhaai Do', 'Raksha Bandhan', ‘Lust Stories’, 'Thank You for Coming', 'Bheed', and others.

Bhumi was last seen in the 2024 thriller-drama ‘Bhakshak’ helmed by ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ fame director Pulkit. It also featured Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, and Tanisha Mehta in crucial roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi will be next seen in a web series titled ‘Daldal’ helmed by director Amrit Raj Gupta. The series will be streaming on Prime Video.