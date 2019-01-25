Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar swooned into movies with a rather unconventional role in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' (2015). Thankfully, it worked for her. People noticed the newbie and soon she swelled into the hearts of her fans. The talented actress was even awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her maiden act that year.

Well, the actress who once weighed 94 kgs looks nothing like that anymore. She has shed all her extra kilos to the wind and has turned into a glam diva. She recently featured on the cover of Femina magazine and shared her photoshoot clicks on Instagram. Check it out here:

The actress went on to star in commercially successful ventures like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' with Akshay Kumar and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' by Ayushmann Khurrana. She also starred in 'Lust Stories'.

She has her kitty full with 'Sonchiriya' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and the recently announced 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.