Bhushan Kumar And Tulsi Kumar Pay Heartfelt Condolence To Niece Tishaa Kumar, ‘It Was Not Your Time To Go’

Mumbai: Tishaa Kumar’s untimely death has left the entire Kumar family shattered and heartbroken. 90s actor and T-Series co-owner Krishnan Kumar’s daughter died at the age of 20 due to cancer reportedly. The last rites of the young Tishaa Kumar were extremely heavy and painful and the visuals of her broken parents brought moist in the eyes. As Tishaa Kumar has left the world so young, her uncle and aunt Bhushan Kumar and Tulsi Kumar penned down an emotional note for her.

Bhushan shared the picture of Tishaa on his Instagram account along with a broken heart emoji. Tulsi Kumar cannot get over the death of her young sister and wrote, "Our dearest Tishaa, it breaks my heart that you are gone. It was not your time to go, we wanted to see you grow, prosper, achieve success and see you in your wedding dress, not see you like this. Gone too soon my little sister."

She also shared a picture with a quote that read,” Losing a loved one is torture, especially for those left behind. They say time heals all wounds. It doesn't. It just patches a broken heart. It doesn't get any easier over time. You just learn to live with the pain.”

Divya Khossla too shared the heartfelt note, “Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss”.

The prayer meeting of Tishaa Kumar was attended by Bollywood celebs from Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and more.

