New Delhi: Film producer Bhushan Kumar is all praises for actor Kartik Aaryan as he opens up on ever increasing fees of actors and its impact on the kind of films that producers are able to make and the overall budget of the film. Kumar shared that if an actor comes at a huge price then budget cuts are made in other departments. The producer praised Kartik and said that he has supported their upcoming film ‘Shehzaada’ financially. The two had even collaborated in the recently released Annes Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been a huge success at the box office. The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

“Today, people want to see larger than life cinema and you need to put big money to make those films. Such films can't be made without support of the actors and to their credit a lot of them are doing it now. For example, Kartik, he supported us a lot. This factor is very important for making a big budget film. Today, if the actor fee is more, we compromise on the budget.” Bhushan told Pinkvilla.

Bhushan and Kartik have a long association, apart from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the upcoming film ‘Shehzaada’, the two had also collaborated for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Kumar explained that every movie earning Rs 100 crore need not necessarily be profitable.

“Not every film needs to earn Rs 100 crore. Our film, Pati Patni Aur Woh made 92 crore and it's a Super Hit. Today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done Rs 150 crore, but we would have been in a happy space even at Rs 80 to 90 crore. Our next film is Shehzada, and we would want it to do better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but that isn't a benchmark, because the finances of that film are different. Kartik financially stood by us during the turbulent times and hats off to him,” he shared.

Rohit Dhawan directed ‘Shehzada’ stars Kartik opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is the official Hindi remake of the super-hit Telugu film ‘ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Earlier, there were reports that Kartik threatened to walk out of the movie. He reportedly did so as the original Telugu film makers had planned to re-release the movie in theatres in the Hindi belt.