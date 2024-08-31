Mumbai: YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam is all set to come up with the second season of 'Taaza Khabar' show.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab and Nitya Mathur will also be seen in the second season.

On Saturday, the makers announced the release date for the show. It will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27.

Excited about the show, Bhuvan Bam who plays the character of Vasant Gawde, in a press note shared by the streaming giant team, said, "Taaza Khabar is just not a series, it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because for most parts he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of. I am so grateful to the audiences for the outpouring of love they have showered on Vasant Gawade on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, they will experience newer complexities in the character and I can't wait for audiences to witness that."

Producer Rohit Raj also shared what audience can expect from the upcoming season.

"We were super stoked and overwhelmed to see the amount of love for our labour of love. I have always looked at Taaza Khabar as a journey of rags-to-riches journey, with a twist and local flavour of Mumbai.Our sole vision for Taaza Khabar as a franchise is to draw experiences from our daily simpleton life, elaborate on them and have subtle takes on them. Looking at Bhuvan's journey through Taaza Khabar has been so enriching from an acting perspective, his journey is only going to grow onwards and upwards from here," he said.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions.

'Taaza Khabar' is directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.