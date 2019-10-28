close

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B posts throwback Diwali pics with Jaya, Shweta

In the first photograph, Big B is seen with daughter Shweta as a little girl, where she is burning a sparkler.

Big B posts throwback Diwali pics with Jaya, Shweta

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has posted two throwback Diwali photographs of himself on social media, and the fans are simply loving it.

In the first photograph, Big B is seen with daughter Shweta as a little girl, where she is burning a sparkler.

In the other, a black-and-white image, wife Jaya burns a sparkler even as he looks on.

Big B took to Twitter to share the two photographs.

"Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually)," Amitabh captioned the image.

On the acting front, Big B, who was discharged from hospital last week, currently has four films in kitty -- "Bhramastra", "Chehere", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Jhund".

 

