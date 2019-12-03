Big B shares 'Brahmastra' shoot pic with Ranbir Kapoor from Manali

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who recently shot for the upcoming film "Brahmastra" with Ranbir Kapoor in Manali, has shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the location of shooting.

In one of the images, he can be seen standing besides co-star Ranbir. Wearing a heavy fur jacket, Big B looks uber cool in the snapshot.

"..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette," he captioned the picture.

"Brahmastra", which also features Alia Bhatt is first part of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.

Big B's post got 1.2K retweets and 26.2K likes. Fans posted his pictures with similar looks. One even posted a throwback black-and-white picture of his, sporting a white kurta-pyajama.

Replying to Big B's tweet, a fan gushed: "The most handsome, attractive Indian actor loved, globally ever seen. You are irresistible sir, can't take eyes off you. May you keep on shining like this forever and ever."

"It's not about money or connections - it's the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone. Hats off, sir. Love you and take care", added another.

A post read: "Dearest sir, you are the hottest superstars of our country. Please take good care of yourself and have a wonderful stay...."

One fan was obviously sad over the two rape-murder cases reported last week. She wrote: "I hope you are aware of what all is going on in our country nowadays. But unfortunately, our system is silent. They are not even listening to our screams. Maybe, they will listen to you. Please sir, raise your voice for justice and support us."