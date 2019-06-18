close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Big B starts shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar, here.

Big B starts shooting for &#039;Gulabo Sitabo&#039; in Lucknow

Lucknow: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar, here.

"One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say," Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday. 

The 76-year-old has just wrapped up shooting for the thriller "Chehre", which also features Emraan Hashmi. 

"Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020.

Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and "October" fame, "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig BGulabo SitaboAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor unveils motion poster of Rajkummar-Kangana starrer 'Mental Hai Kya', with a disclaimer

Must Watch

PT9M25S

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces protest outside Muzaffarpur Hospital