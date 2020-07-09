'Bigg Boss 1' winner Rahul Roy spends lockdown time reading books

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss 1' winner Rahul Roy, has been away from the screens for a while and says that it was his own choice. However, he has kept in touch with his fans via social media.

'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy gave glimpses of his life under lockdown and his latest social media post asks his fans to invest time in reading. His personal favourite is the book by the critical care specialist Dr Razi Ahmed which he highly recommends as he has experienced great amount of thriller while reading the book and solving mysteries along with the lead character of the book.

Dr Razi Ahmed is the same doctor who treated Sushant Singh Rajput during the MS Dhoni shoot in Jharkhand.