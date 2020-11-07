हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's bold and beautiful photoshoot in all-whites raises the hotness bar!

Rashami Desai has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains how much people love her. 

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai&#039;s bold and beautiful photoshoot in all-whites raises the hotness bar!

New Delhi: Television's famous face and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashmi Desai has amped up social media with her bold photoshoot. The stunner looks gorgeous in whites and the pictures from the photoshoot are cracking netizens.

Rashami has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains how much people love her. 

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight. The actress was seen for a brief period on yet another popular show 'Naagin 4' by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She even posted pictures from the sets and introduced her character Shalakha before the lockdown.

Rashami, who has a strong fashion sense is an avid social media user and her fans continue to shower their immense love upon her.

 

