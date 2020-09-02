हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana tease another music video 'Afsos Karoge' first look!

Tapping on the on and off-screen chemistry, the duo has featured in yet another music video titled 'Afsos Karoge'. 

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana tease another music video &#039;Afsos Karoge&#039; first look!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was palpable. Fans lovingly call them 'AsiManshi'. Tapping on the on and off-screen chemistry, the duo has featured in yet another music video titled 'Afsos Karoge'. 

Asim teased the first look on social media with a caption: SURPRISE! #AfsosKaroge by @stebinben ft. @asimriaz77.official & @iamhimanshikhurana Out tomorrow at 11am. @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @sanjeevchaturvediofficial @iamyaadubrar @@raghav.sharma.14661

They look stunning on the first look cover. 'Afsos Karoge' has been sung by Stebin Ben and it is releasing on September 3, 2020, at 11 am. 

Rajeev Chaturvedi has written the lyrics while music is composed by Sanjeev and Ajay. 

Asim and Himanshi featured in 'Kalla Sohna Nai' sung by Neha Kakar and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' by singer Preetinder, the 'Bigg Boss 13' fame couple won a million hearts with their third single 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' recently. 

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. 

 

