Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma breaks her silence on Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Mahira Sharma recently attended the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 held in Mumbai. Several big names from the world of cinema and television had graced the gala night celebrating talent and hard work.

However, a controversy unfolded after Mahira Sharma's name popped up for forging a certificate which she didn't actually win. The 'Lehenga' star has now opened up on the whole fiasco and clarified her stand through a long Instagram post.

She slammed the haters for targetting her and maintained, "Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day."

Mahira denied claims of it being a PR gimmick and stated and after doing 'Bigg Boss 13' and staying strong inside the house amongst the top 7 contestants, she doesn't really need to stir up controversy like this.

Meanwhile, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) on their official Instagram page has demanded an apology from the star.

Let's see if Mahira apologises to the DPIFF or the person responsible for giving Mahira the token of appreciation at the awards night shows up and throws light on the matter.