Shefali Jariwala

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala and hubby Parag Tyagi get MASSIVELY TROLLED for liplock at airport: Video

'That guy in the back was getting a free show,' commented a user on Shefali-Parag's liplock video.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala and hubby Parag Tyagi get MASSIVELY TROLLED for liplock at airport: Video
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Shefali Jariwala was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport where her actor husband Parag Tyagi came to drop her off. The couple had a mushy goodbye with some PDA. Shefali and Parag shared an intense lip-lock at the entrance of the airport and happily got papped. 

Shefali was dressed in a matching black velour jacket and sweatpants set. She also wore black glasses. Parag was dressed in a casual white hoodie and trackpants.

The trollers did not like the couple’s PDA and massively criticized them. “Itna showoff ki kya jrurat hai shadishuda hai ghar mai baith ke kro,” commented one. Another wrote, “Yah sab room ke andar karne ki chize hai” and a third wrote, “Wese airport pr ye krne ki to koi zarurat nh thi”. Another called it “cheap publicity”.

Shefali and Parag have completed 11 years of togetherness and have previously also participated in the couple's dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’.

Shefali Jariwala first rose to fame with her hit song ‘Kata Laga’ and has since then appeared in various movies and television shows. Her most popular outing recently has been Bigg Boss 13 where she participated as a wildcard. Actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the season. Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana, Shehnaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya, were some other contestants.

Parag Tyagi has also featured in multiple shows and movies including 'Brahmarakshas', ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Phhir’ and ‘Ruler’.

