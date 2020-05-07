हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill bags Jassie Gill's music video Keh Gayi Sorry, trends on Twitter - Check poster

'Keh Gayi Sorry' featured Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie. The lyrics are penned by Nirmaan, and the music is composed by Avvy Sra. The poster has been designed by Aman Kalsi.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill bags Jassie Gill&#039;s music video Keh Gayi Sorry, trends on Twitter - Check poster

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about celebrities inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is making waves and riding high on the popularity ladder. After featuring in a song with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has now bagged another music video. 

This time the bubby and chirpy star will be seen in Punjabi singer and heartthrob Jassie Gill's 'new single 'Keh Gayi Sorry'. Gill shared the first look poster of his music video on social media and ever since it has been trending high on Twitter. Take a look: 

'Keh Gayi Sorry' features Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie. The lyrics are penned by Nirmaan, and the music is composed by Avvy Sra. The poster has been designed by Aman Kalsi.

The lovely Shehnaaz has become massively popular on social media platforms, especially after people watched her on the reality show and liked her antics a lot. Shehnaaz's chemistry with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and television's handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla remained one of the highlights of the show. Fans loved watching them together and even gave them a moniker SidNaaz. 

She was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with Paras Chhabra. Even though that show received a lot of backlash online yet the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif managed to win praises for being herself. 

She featured in her maiden song 'Bhula Dunga' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and close friend Sidharth Shukla which became a chartbuster and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already. 

 

Tags:
shehnaaz gillJassie GillShehnaaz Kaur Gillshehnaz gillBigg Boss 13Sidharth ShuklaKeh Gayi SorryPunjabi songs
Next
Story

Vizag gas leak: Celebrities throng Twitter to express grief over mishap
  • 52,952Confirmed
  • 1,783Deaths

Full coverage

  • 37,55,341Confirmed
  • 2,63,831Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Video: We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him says J&K Police