Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill bags Jassie Gill's music video Keh Gayi Sorry, trends on Twitter - Check poster

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about celebrities inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is making waves and riding high on the popularity ladder. After featuring in a song with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has now bagged another music video.

This time the bubby and chirpy star will be seen in Punjabi singer and heartthrob Jassie Gill's 'new single 'Keh Gayi Sorry'. Gill shared the first look poster of his music video on social media and ever since it has been trending high on Twitter. Take a look:

'Keh Gayi Sorry' features Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie. The lyrics are penned by Nirmaan, and the music is composed by Avvy Sra. The poster has been designed by Aman Kalsi.

The lovely Shehnaaz has become massively popular on social media platforms, especially after people watched her on the reality show and liked her antics a lot. Shehnaaz's chemistry with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and television's handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla remained one of the highlights of the show. Fans loved watching them together and even gave them a moniker SidNaaz.

She was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with Paras Chhabra. Even though that show received a lot of backlash online yet the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif managed to win praises for being herself.

She featured in her maiden song 'Bhula Dunga' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and close friend Sidharth Shukla which became a chartbuster and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already.