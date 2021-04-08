Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dons a turban, turns into a cutest sardarji in these pics!

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest photos.

On Thursday (April 8), the ‘Veham’ girl took to Instagram stories to share her latest avatar, in which she can be seen donning a red turban.

The fun and quirky Shehnaaz looked super cute in the numerous photos she shared wearing a turban. The actress can also be seen wearing a plain baby pink hoodie.

Check out some of the photos below.

Shehnaaz, who is very active on Instagram, has a massive fan following of 7.4 million followers on her social media handle.

Earlier, the 28-years-old, shared a photo of herself with singer Diljit Dosanjh. The singer is wearing all black and a red turban in the pictures.



On the work front, Shehnaaz has been busy shooting for Diljit Dosanjh produced film ‘Honsla Rakh’ in Canada along with Diljit, Sonam Bajwa and others.

Shehnaaz was also seen opposite actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Shukla in the music video ‘Shona Shona’. The duo first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and developed a close bond throughout the show.

Since then both of them have been frequently spotted together and have also done multiple work projects with each other.