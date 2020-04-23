हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's TikTok warning to China will make you laugh out loud - Watch

Shehnaaz, who is on TikTok as well, posted a link of her video on Instagram and it will leave you in splits. 

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; fame Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s TikTok warning to China will make you laugh out loud - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a household name after her successful stint at 'Bigg Boss 13. The lovely Shehnaaz has become massively popular on social media platforms, especially after people watched her on the reality show and liked her antics a lot. 

Shehnaaz, who is on TikTok as well, posted a link of her video on Instagram and it will leave you in splits. She is giving a warning to China and that too in the most funny way ever. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kaisa lagaa?

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

Shehnaaz's chemistry with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and television's handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla remained one of the highlights of the show. Fans loved watching them together and even gave them a moniker SidNaaz. 

She was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with Paras Chhabra. Even though that show received a lot of backlash online yet the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif managed to win praises for being herself. 

She featured in her maiden song 'Bhula Dunga' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and close friend Sidharth Shukla which became a chartbuster and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already. 

 

Tags:
shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Kaur GilltiktokshehnaazBigg Boss 13
Next
Story

Bruce Willis's daughter Scout Willis explains why her father is spending quarantine time with ex-wife Demi Moore amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Badi Bahas: Did the tukde-tukde gang instigate riots in Delhi?