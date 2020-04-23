'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's TikTok warning to China will make you laugh out loud - Watch

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a household name after her successful stint at 'Bigg Boss 13. The lovely Shehnaaz has become massively popular on social media platforms, especially after people watched her on the reality show and liked her antics a lot.

Shehnaaz, who is on TikTok as well, posted a link of her video on Instagram and it will leave you in splits. She is giving a warning to China and that too in the most funny way ever. Watch it here:

Shehnaaz's chemistry with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and television's handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla remained one of the highlights of the show. Fans loved watching them together and even gave them a moniker SidNaaz.

She was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with Paras Chhabra. Even though that show received a lot of backlash online yet the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif managed to win praises for being herself.

She featured in her maiden song 'Bhula Dunga' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and close friend Sidharth Shukla which became a chartbuster and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already.