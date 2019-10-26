Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan angry on Shefali, Paras, Siddharth Dey

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is angry with the "Bigg Boss 13" contestants -- especially Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga and Siddhartha Dey -- for their unruly behaviour in the house of the ongoing season 13.

This week saw a lot of ugly fights between the contestants. Shefali and Siddhartha even passed insensitive remarks on Shehnaaz, saying she touches everyone inappropraitely.

In the promo of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, show host Salman is seen lashing out at the contestants for their behaviour. The Bollywood superstar first confronted Paras about the statements he made about him.

"You have complaints against me... 'Yeh Salman sir ka chid-chid zyada ho rha hai'...?" Salman asked Paras.

Paras tried to defend himself but Salman scolded him and said everything was evident on footage.

Then he gave Shefali a mouthful.

"Will you give Shehnaaz a character certificate?" Salman asked Shefali. He even expressed dissapointment, telling her: "Ladki ladki ki respect ni karti hai."

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Colors on Saturday.

