'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on 'toughest' part of show and the most important person in his life

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who won the 'Bigg Boss 13', recently got featured on Humans Of Bombay and spoke at length about his stint on the popular reality show and how his mother has been like a rock for him since his childhood. The post was dedicated to his mother on International Women's Day and is winning the internet, because, Sidharth Shukla!

"People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I'll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she's been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I'd cry if I had to go a second without her - so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another. As I grew older, she became my best friend!" read an excerpt from his post.

Speaking about his treasured relationship with his mother as he grew older, Sidharth said that he used to talk about everything with her. "She's taught me so much too - I was a naughty kid who'd get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes."



Further, he revealed about the life after his father died 15 years ago and the financial crisis they had to go through. Sidharth said that his mother stood like a rock, ran the house and fulfilled all their demands and was a "guiding force in his life".

Of his stay in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Sidharth said, "For the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39 - but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her."

Read the full post:

On Women's Day, Sidharth also personally dedicated a post for his mother and sisters.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after featuring in 'Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte'. He later appeared in several reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He followed up with 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and debuted in Bollywood with 2014's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.