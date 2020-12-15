Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surrounded by a gang of boys late night on road, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular television celebrity Sidharth Shukla recently turned 40. The actor celebrated his special day with close friends while his fans trended him big time on social media. However, soon a video of him along with a few boys on road in the middle of the night hit the internet.

So, what actually happened that night? Well, as per reports and viral video on social media, Sidharth Shukla and his friends were driving, a gang of boys indulged in an argument over something. And finally, Sidharth had to personally intervene and handle the situation.

A few of his fans supported the actor and shared the video links too.

The king standing nd taking alone like a King ufffff this gives goosebumps to me..

Just look at his swag nd the way he talks ufffff @sidharth_shukla #SherSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/MXH2ZCqJJU#SherSidharthShukla — Gyanendra Vikram Singh (@RoyalRajput2021) December 14, 2020

They judged him for a 20 seconds video, they called him drunk, this man stood alone among 13-14 people. Guts chahiye, sher hai woh, vo ekela kafii hai in Jese chuzo k liye Agli baar defame karne se pehle soch lena karma is watching#SherSidharthShuklahttps://t.co/8GzAE3ATtw — Sakshi (@ItsSakshii) December 14, 2020

Sidharth's chemistry with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house was one the highlights of the season and fans totally loved it. They featured together in a maiden music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' which was a superhit. 'Bhula Dunga' has been sung by popular singer Darshan Raval.

Recently, their track 'Shona Shona' released and needless to say that it is already a chartbuster!