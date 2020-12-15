हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surrounded by a gang of boys late night on road, video goes viral - Watch

Sidharth's chemistry with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house was one the highlights of the season and fans totally loved it. 

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surrounded by a gang of boys late night on road, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular television celebrity Sidharth Shukla recently turned 40. The actor celebrated his special day with close friends while his fans trended him big time on social media. However, soon a video of him along with a few boys on road in the middle of the night hit the internet. 

So, what actually happened that night? Well, as per reports and viral video on social media, Sidharth Shukla and his friends were driving, a gang of boys indulged in an argument over something. And finally, Sidharth had to personally intervene and handle the situation. 

A few of his fans supported the actor and shared the video links too. 

Sidharth's chemistry with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house was one the highlights of the season and fans totally loved it. They featured together in a maiden music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' which was a superhit. 'Bhula Dunga' has been sung by popular singer Darshan Raval.

Recently, their track 'Shona Shona' released and needless to say that it is already a chartbuster!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillsidharth shukla viral videoBigg Boss 13sidharth shukla birthdayShehnaaz Kaur Gill
Next
Story

Swara Bhasker: A great actor isn't necessarily a great human being
  • 99,06,165Confirmed
  • 1,43,709Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M12S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day