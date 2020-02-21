हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's gym video goes viral. Seen yet?

Sidharth Shukla brought the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home earlier this month and he is back to his daily routine.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla&#039;s gym video goes viral. Seen yet?

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla hit the gym after winning "Bigg Boss 13", and his fans are loving it.

The actor brought the BB 13 trophy home earlier this month and he is back to his daily routine.

He is now giving fitness goals to people with his new video in which he is seen sweating it out at a gym.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gym Time 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@sidheart_shukla) on

He also thanked his followers and fans for "all the love and support".

Meanwhile, according to Twitter India, "Bigg Boss 13" was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020, and the show's finale (February 15). In fact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Sidharth became the season's most tweeted about contestant, with Asim Riaz in the second position. Ironically, Asim became the first runner-up of the show as well.

Actress Rashami Desai, who made it to the season's top 5 finalists, was third in the list, followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13bigg boss 13 winnerSidharth Shuklabigg bos 13 sidharth shukla
