हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

rakhi sawant

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's mother undergoes operation for tumour, doctors to start chemotherapy

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning upon her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well. 

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant&#039;s mother undergoes operation for tumour, doctors to start chemotherapy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular contestant inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda is suffering a health scare. She was admitted to the hospital recently and underwent an operation on Saturday, reportedly. 

According to Times Of India report, Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant told the publication, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

Doctors will soon begin the chemotherapy and the family is praying for a quick recovery. 

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning upon her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well. 

Rakesh Sawant also revealed that Rakhi has been informed about their mother's health. "Yes, we had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

This season, Rakhi Sawant has managed to earn herself the title of 'entertainer', staying in news for her hilarious antics inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Here's hoping for Jaya Bheda's quick recovery!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rakhi sawantrakhi sawant motherChemotherapygallbladder tumorbigg boss 14 rakhi sawant newsgallbladder tumour
Next
Story

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome second child, comedian thanks fans for blessings
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M25S

Budget On Zee: Union Budget 2021 to be announced by FM Sitharaman today