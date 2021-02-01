Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's mother undergoes operation for tumour, doctors to start chemotherapy

New Delhi: Popular contestant inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda is suffering a health scare. She was admitted to the hospital recently and underwent an operation on Saturday, reportedly.

According to Times Of India report, Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant told the publication, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

Doctors will soon begin the chemotherapy and the family is praying for a quick recovery.

Sometime back, when Rakhi's mother made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 through a video call, she was in the hospital and had informed her daughter about it. Rakhi broke down learning upon her mother's health and even told other housemates that her mom is not well.

Rakesh Sawant also revealed that Rakhi has been informed about their mother's health. "Yes, we had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

This season, Rakhi Sawant has managed to earn herself the title of 'entertainer', staying in news for her hilarious antics inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Here's hoping for Jaya Bheda's quick recovery!