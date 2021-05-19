Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin raises the hotness bar in this viral photoshoot picture!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame television actress Jasmin Bhasin is missing her beach life, it seems. The telly star recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from her photoshoot. And guess what? Her picture went viral and has got fans gasping from breath.

Jasmin Bhasin has upped her hotness quotient in a white strappy bustier top and flowy lower. Check out the photoshoot picture here:

Jasmin's chemistry with Aly Goni inside the Bigg Boss 14 house remained one of the highlights throughout the season. Fans lovingly call them 'Jasly' and love to trend them on social media platforms. In fact, Jasmin has been with Aly in Jammu amid lockdown and their pictures flooded the internet.

On the work front, Jasmin was first seen in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak which made her a household name. She even participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and then went on to star in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Naagin, a supernatural thriller series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, marked Jasmin's first collaboration with the TV czarina.

Not many know that Jasmin has also featured in a few regional movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively. Vaanam was her maiden Tamil movie which released in 2011.