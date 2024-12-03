Bigg Boss 14 Fame Took An Indirect Dig At Salman Khan As She Praises Vivek Oberoi?

New Delhi: Kavita Kaushik, the outspoken actress known for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, recently created waves on social media with her remarks about actor Vivek Oberoi. The actress reposted a news article highlighting Vivek’s net worth of Rs 1200 crore, which reportedly surpasses that of popular stars like Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor. While praising Vivek for his career and principles, Kavita seemingly took an indirect jibe at Salman Khan, sparking intense discussions online.

Sharing the article, Kavita called Vivek a “superb actor” and lauded him for his courage and integrity. She wrote, “A superb actor, stood up for his woman, fought against the biggest, speaking truth… but we as a country are charmed with swag, dadagiri, and roasting.”

Her statement is seen as a veiled reference to Vivek’s public feud with Salman Khan, which became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about controversies in the early 2000s. Kavita’s praise of Vivek’s stance and her critique of societal preferences seemed to hint at the contrasting public personas of the two actors.

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan’s fallout dates back to the early 2000s, reportedly over their shared relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai. Vivek made headlines for holding a press conference accusing Salman of harassment. This incident significantly impacted his career, with industry insiders suggesting that Salman’s influence contributed to Vivek losing key opportunities in Bollywood.

While Vivek continued to work in films like Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Saathiya, his career trajectory never regained its earlier momentum. Despite this, he has built a successful portfolio in real estate and philanthropy, leading to his impressive net worth today that has left everyone talking.