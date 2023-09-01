Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Over 4-Months Pregnant, TV Couple Yet To Announce Officially!

New Delhi: The telly gossip world is buzzing with the latest dope on Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. According to several reports, the Chhoti Bahu star is over 4 months pregnant but the couple is yet to make any official announcement about it. On some of her latest pictures posted online, fans were quick to point out the baby bump as well.

In a report by Hindustan Times, Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first child together and the actress is over four months pregnant, set to deliver early next year. In fact, a few days back, Rubina was clicked outside a maternity clinic which sparked the pregnancy rumours.

Rubina celebrated her birthday on August 26 and many commented on her pictures where she could be seen wearing a pretty pink kurta and seeking Bappa's blessings along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. One fan wrote: Baby bump is obvious in 1st pic.... Bt why hiding from public ?.... Congratulations on your pregnancy while another person said: Seems like some little feets is arriving soon

Both Rubina and Abhinav are yet to make any announcement about the baby arrival news.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla. Their intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. Together, they featured in Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Shakti: Astitiv Ke Ehsaas Ki season 2. She also made her movie debut with Ardh which was directed by Palash Muchhal.