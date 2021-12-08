Bigg Boss 15 Day 66 written updates: Rakhi Sawant pulls Abhijit Bichukale's hair for calling Ritesh 'bhade ka pati'

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundraa start debating on who needs immunity. Pratik accuses Karan Kundrra of getting violence during the task and being dishonest. Pratik says that he did not repeat his mistakes after he was reprimanded by Salman Khan, however, he adds that Karan went on repeating his mistakes. Rashami saves Karan, which offends Pratik and he ends up losing his control.

Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra debate in the next round and Rakhi Sawant is the sanchalak. She listens to them and saves Rajiv. Ritesh later questions Rakhi for not saving Karan. But Rakhi asks him not to question her decision and tells him not to talk further.

In the next round, Nishant and Rajiv debate with each other. Rakhi Sawant saves Rajiv saying that he has been doing a better job in the house as an 'entertainer'.

Bigg Boss announces that nominated contestants for this week are - Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Nishant and Pratik.

Ritesh is seen discussing about Rashami and Deboleena and says these two women are heading two groups.

Bigg announces a cooking competition between Rajiv and Nishant. Rajiv cooks chicken and Nishant prepares Fish fry. Devoleena, Rashami, Rakhi, Abhijit and Ritesh taste their dishes and declare Nishant as the winner.

Pratik provokes Rajiv and asks him not to interfere while he was discussing with Shamita over Abhijit's comment on Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant loses his cool on Abhijit Bichukale after he questions her whether he brought with herself a 'bhade ka pati' (hired husband). He justifies saying that it was a joke. Rakhi calls Abhijit 'ek number ka gaalibaaz' and 'bhade ka tattu'.

Rakhi pulls Abhijit’s hair and starts throwing things. Pratik and others tell Abhijit that he was wrong. He later apologises to Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant goes into full drama mode as she shouts that she has been married four times but 'ek baar bhi honeymoon nahin banaya'.