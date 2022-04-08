NEW DELHI: Actress Tejasswi Prakash has reached new scale of height after lifting the trophy of 'Bigg Boss 15'. The actress is currently playing the lead in famous TV show 'Naagin 6' and has been winning accolades for her performance.

Apart from her work commitments, Tejasswi has also been grabbing headlines for her relationship with actor and TV heartthrob Karan Kundrra.

The duo fell in love with each other during their time inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. After coming out, they often went on dinner dates and outings and got papped. They never shied away from expressing that have been madly in love with each other.

On Thursday, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra were papped as they stepped out together in Bandra. The duo walked hand-in-hand and looked extremely adorable. However, what surprised us that the actress was seen wearing vermilion with her make-up beautifully done. She had her hair done in curls today.

Here, we would like to clear that it Tejasswi must be in her 'Naagin 6' avatar and hence, spotted with the sindoor. And this is not the first time Teja has been spotted flanunting vermilion on her forehead.

For the unversed, Tejasswi's character in 'Naagin 6' got married onscreen to Simba Nagpal, who is playing the role of Rishabh Gujral. The duo was seen tying the knot in one of the recent episodes. The video of Teja sporting a bridal avatar went viral last week.

We take a look at latest pics of Tejasswi and Karan:

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi featured together for their first romantic music video Rula Deti Hai. The music video released earlier this month. Currently, Tejasswi is seen in 'Naagin 6' alongside Simba Nagpal. Karan, on the other hand, is seen as a jailor in Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji's 'Lock Upp'.