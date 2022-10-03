'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori's old dancing video goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: The new season of the hit reality television show Bigg Boss has started. The host of the show, Salman Khan, in the show's premiere episode, introduced the fresh contestants of the season, and by the looks of it, each one has their own unique thing going for them.

One of the most interesting contestants on the show is Gori Nagori, a Haryanvi and Rajasthani stage performer. She has made a strong entry into the show, and now an old video of Gori Nagori has gone viral where she is seen performing sensual moves to the Haryanvi song Scent.

Here is the youtube video of the song which has since her entry into the Bigg Boss house has gone viral:

The first episode of the new season of the show has already been telecasted and it has already made things very interesting, with arguments already getting heated up among the contestants and Bigg Boss changing the rules.

Bigg Boss 16' airs on TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It airs on the weekends at 9.30 pm, and since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.