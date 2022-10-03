NewsLifestylePeople
GORI NAGORI

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori's old dancing video goes viral-Watch

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss' is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The new season of 'Bigg Boss' has begun
  • Dancer Gori Nagori is one of the contestants
  • Her old video has now gone viral

Trending Photos

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori's old dancing video goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: The new season of the hit reality television show Bigg Boss has started. The host of the show, Salman Khan, in the show's premiere episode, introduced the fresh contestants of the season, and by the looks of it, each one has their own unique thing going for them.

One of the most interesting contestants on the show is Gori Nagori, a Haryanvi and Rajasthani stage performer. She has made a strong entry into the show, and now an old video of Gori Nagori has gone viral where she is seen performing sensual moves to the Haryanvi song Scent.

Here is the youtube video of the song which has since her entry into the Bigg Boss house has gone viral:

The first episode of the new season of the show has already been telecasted and it has already made things very interesting, with arguments already getting heated up among the contestants and Bigg Boss changing the rules.

Bigg Boss 16' airs on TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It airs on the weekends at 9.30 pm, and since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

Live Tv

Gori NagoriBigg Boss 16Bigg Boss new seasonSalman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day