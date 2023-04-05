Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Claims He’s ‘Growing’ Despite ‘0 Percent Growth Hormone’

Mumbai: Tajik singer and former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency shared with his fans that his height has increased. Yes, you heard it right. Abdu Rozik who stopped growing due to health issues still looks like a kid despite being 19 years old. However, Abdu took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he claimed to have grown.

Abdu posted a picture and wrote in the caption that with God’s blessings he can observe a change in his height and that it has increased. "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I`m growing!!," he captioned the post.

After his post, many of his fans expressed their happiness. One social media user wrote, "Sometimes we only need blessings. We love you a lot...Good bless you Abdu Rozik." Another fan mentioned, "Really, it`s a miracle that too@ this age. God is there. U r an angel. Everyone`s love & God`s blessings r there with u. Keep smiling & keep growing. Stay happy. We love u like this also. God bless u Abdu."

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer and boxer who is known for his stint in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. In the show, he became close friends with filmmaker Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Recently, Abdu was in news because of his fight with rapper MC Stan and Abdu alleged him of misbehaving with him during an event.