Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam Drops Photos From Dubai Vacation, Raises Mercury In White Bikini

Archana Gautam has dropped some drool-worthy photos from her Dubai vacation. The actor-politician is seen having a gala time in Dubai in the pics she shared. 

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam Drops Photos From Dubai Vacation, Raises Mercury In White Bikini

New Delhi: Archana Gautam, who emerged as one of the most entertaining and fun contestants of Salman Khan-hosted realitys show 'Bigg Boss 16', has been having her time in Dubai. The actor-politician has shared some glamorous photos from her Dubai vacation where she is seen visiting some well-known tourists spot and having a whale of a time. 

In one of the photos, Archana is seen posing against Burj Khalifa, looking absolutely chic in a satin green co-ord set, which she teamed with a printed bandana. She posted photos and reel of her day on Instagram and captioned them as, 'Dubai ki mastiyan'.

A day ago, she had shared photos of her chilling out in a style white bralette with a front keyhole design, which she wore with a black and white striped dress. She captioned the photo writing, "No Caption."

As per TOI, Archana was in Dubai to receive an award. The actor opted for an off-shoulder gown for the event and dropped photos on social media. She expressed her happiness upon receiving the award writing, "It is said that it is not impossible to get something. See I have achieved this today."

Her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry lauded her in the comment section as soon as she dropped the photos. Devoleena wrote, "Congratulationsss." 

Ali Merchant commented, "Congratulations most hardworking Stargirl God bless always."

The 27-year-old model won Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. However, that wasn't all, the actress continued to make her mark in the industry and achieve several titles and became Miss Bikini India. Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the model has completed her studies in mass communication from her home town. Archana always wanted to be in the glamour industry. She tried her luck in acting as well and appeared in the Bollywood movie 'Great Grand Masti' as Gaav Ki Goori. 

Archana GautamBigg Boss 16Archana Gautam pics

