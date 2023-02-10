Bigg Boss 16 finale: Rohit Shetty Enters Salman Khan's Show, To Pick Finalist for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 16 is all set for its finale and it will be hosted during the coming weekend. The top 5 contestants in the show are Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, rapper MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the running. The twists and turns in the show have been keeping the audience hooked to the show and they have been extending support whole-heartedly to their favourite contestants.

Latest, we hear that filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be making a special appearance on the show where he will not only interact with contestants but is also expected to be choosing one from the Top 5 for his upcoming stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

A source close to the production house revealed saying, "This is happening for the first time in history where Rohit Shetty Sir will be choosing a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We all know that the filmmaker had already offered Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the last time he attended the show as a part of Cirkus promotions in December."

Rohit will be announcing and picking up the first contestant for the 13th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and this will go on air during the finale.

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be star studded event with finalists and some former contestants joining in the celebration. Contestants who have been evicted are - Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala (wildcard), Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.