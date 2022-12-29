Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot unbuttons his shirt, seduces Tina Datta during steamy dance performance, watch video

NEW DELHI: Shalin Bhanot was the star performer of the latest episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. First, he got into a huge fight with fellow contestat Archana Gautam that left him damaging house properties, and then breaking down to tears. Later in the episode, he was seen unbuttoning his shirt and shaking his legs besides also seducing Tina Datta during a steamy performance.

Shalin got into a ugly fight with Archana Gautam. The two fought over food during which Archana commented about his former wife Dalljiet Kaur and said, "Teri biwi do kaudi ki". Her remarks led Shalin to push the chairs around the house. He requested Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and urged him to remove him from the show. At the same time, Sajid Khan tried to calm Shalin down but he breaks down to tear and plotting a revenge plan.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a mini party during which contestants enjoys and dances to a number of songs. Shalin, who was dressed in a black shirt and denim, steals the show as he unbuttons his shirt and flaunts his six pack abs while shaking his legs. He also seduces Tina Datta as they dance together to a song.

Shalin and Tina's bond in Bigg Boss 16 house has always drawn attention. Their love story in the house has always managed to keep them in the news. However, recently during Tina Datta's eviction and her re-entry into the house led to a change of equation between her and Shalin. The two were seen getting into nasty fights and arguments. The two had majot showdowns and accused each other of back-stabbing. They were not on even talking terms with each other.