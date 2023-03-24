Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Loses Cool, Rapper Gets into Physical Fight With Fan at Concert, Watch

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan has landed himself in hot water once again after a video of him getting into an alleged physical fight with a fan at a concert surfaced on the internet and went viral. While MC Stan is a well-known personality in the music industry and has millions of fans for his songs 'Wata', 'Lowkey' among others, he often finds himself mired in controversies from time to time.

In a video shared on social media, MC Stan is seen losing his cool at a fan and getting into a physical altercation with him at a concert. It so happened after the singer was exiting a concert recently when he got swarmed by fans who were keen on getting a selfie with him. In all that turmoil, MC Stan struck out at one of the fans in anger. While it’s being speculated that the clip was from Nagpur’s concert, there is no confirmation about the same.

A user shared the video of the incident on social media, writing, "Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is a humble guy that we know. But he is young. Stan have to calm Patience ignore negativity… #HaqSeMandali #MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #MCStanConcert #AbduRozik."

Reacting to the video, one of the Twitter users wrote, “Are you insane? He is aggressive, and he is one of the biggest mistakes of @BiggBoss and @ColorsTV. Kindly choose people after thorogh research. Getting fame at the national level and everyone supporting him during violent activities and still emerging winner is dangerous." (sic)

MC Stan was recently in the news after Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik issued a statement against the rapper saying 'their friendship is over'. Earlier, Abdu had slammed the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and shared screenshots of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him.

Abdu also stated that his friend circle from the BB house- 'mandali'- was 'over'. During his stay inside the house, Abdu developed a bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan, and formed his own gang.