Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Is All Set To 'Fight On Till The Audience Is With Me'

New Delhi: In the latest twist inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, actor and contestant Abhishek Kumar is showcasing unparalleled resilience and determination amid relentless challenges. Despite facing constant provocation from his ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Isha Malviya, along with her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel, Abhishek remains steadfast in his resolve.

In today afternoon's live feed, Abhishek was seen boldly declaring, "Akela hu lad lunga sabse jab tak audience sath me he" (I'm alone but I'll continue fighting on till the time the audience is with me), highlighting his commitment to the show and the audience that stands by him.

What hasn't gone unnoticed is the series of evictions that have eliminated Abhishek's close allies, including Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dhobal, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and others. Undeterred, Abhishek, often described as a one-man-army, remains strong in his determination to fight on as long as his fans continue to support him.

Hailing from the small town of Mandi in Gobindgarh, Punjab, Abhishek Kumar's journey from the heartland to the heights of recognition, even featuring on Times Square billboards, reflects his fearless and honest nature. The actor has become a source of pride for Punjab, garnering one of the strongest fanbases this season in Bigg Boss 17.

As the drama unfolds within the house, Abhishek Kumar stands as a testament to resilience, inspiring viewers with his grit and determination, promising to fight on against all odds.