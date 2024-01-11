trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708556
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend Nazila Breaks Her Silence On Comedian's 'Lies' On Show

In the episode, Munawar even shared that Nazila accused him of having an affair with his own sister. After the episode, Nazila, without mentioning the name Munawar, wrote on her Instagram Story: "It's a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves." 

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend Nazila Breaks Her Silence On Comedian's 'Lies' On Show Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Munawar Faruqui claimed that Nazila Sitaishi wanted to send his son to a boarding school, his ex-girlfriend responded to the revelations.

In the episode, Munawar even shared that Nazila accused him of having an affair with his own sister. After the episode, Nazila, without mentioning the name Munawar, wrote on her Instagram Story: “It’s a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves.”

‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Ayesha Khan broke down in tears as she said that Munawar “cheated on” her.

She revealed that he approached her while he was still dating Nazila. Ayesha had also claimed Munawar approached her on social media to cast her in a music video.

Ayesha also claimed that she only got to know that Munawar was “two-timing” her only after he entered Bigg Boss 17. 

