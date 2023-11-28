trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693057
Bigg Boss 17: Orry Calls Ankita Lokhande His Favourite, Says 'She Really Lit The Match'

Ankita Lokhande, celebrated for her roles in television and film, has always maintained a dignified and private personal life. Orhan Awatramani's revelation, on the other hand, has added an intriguing layer to her story.

Nov 28, 2023
New Delhi: Recently, the spotlight has shone on actress Ankita Lokhande’s personal life, courtesy of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, who expressed his love for the actress and reminisced about their shared moments.

Ankita Lokhande, celebrated for her roles in television and film, has always maintained a dignified and private personal life. Orhan Awatramani's revelation, on the other hand, has added an intriguing layer to her story. Talking about his special bond with Ankita Orry commented, “I love Ankita Lokhande. We spent so much time together, we spent like multiple hours. She was the first person I hugged and was the last person I hugged when I left the Bigg Boss house. She was the first person who made something for me in the house. People nowadays don't share like that. The only other person I had seen her make milk was for her husband. She stood to gain nothing from me, it shows how good they are knowing they are not getting anything in return. She was just being welcoming. She hugged me and others followed suit. I went from being an outsider to being an insider with her welcoming, her acceptance of welcoming a newcomer, you know that really lit the match of my Bigg Boss career.”

Ankita Lokhande fans are intrigued by revelations about her personal life as word spreads, causing a social media frenzy. Known for her dedication and on-screen charm, Ankita retains her beloved status in the entertainment industry. While details of her relationship with Orhan Awatramani remain private, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and potential glimpses into her personal life, as Ankita Lokhande gracefully upholds the enigma surrounding her off-screen persona. 

