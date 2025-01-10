Bigg Boss 18: Did Kamya Punjabi Say She Was Called On The Show To Make Vivian Dsena A Winner?

Mumbai: Kamya Punjabi recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, where she gave feedback to Vivian Dsena, sparking a backlash from his fans. The actress, who was invited on the show as a guest, faced criticism for allegedly targeting Vivian’s gameplay despite being introduced as his “friend.”

Vivian later clarified on the show that Kamya was only a professional acquaintance and not a personal friend, further fueling the debate among viewers. Many fans accused Kamya of intentionally bringing negativity to Vivian’s journey, with some alleging that her comments were unfair and biased.

Responding to the backlash, Kamya took to Twitter to defend her stance, writing, "To all those who twisted the entire meaning of wat I said. Agar 2 hafte pehle aapko feedback mil raha hai, u can take it positively as ho sakta hai ki Bigg Boss tumhe jitane chahte ho issiliye mujhe bulaya so u change ur game n bano worthy of the trophy. BIGG BOSS IS NOT SCRIPTED.”

Kamya suggested that her feedback was intended to help Vivian improve his game and possibly secure a win. However, her remarks were misinterpreted as an attack on the actor. She added that it was up to contestants to use constructive criticism to their advantage.

Even Salman Khan weighed in on Vivian’s performance during the episode, saying his “game is over” and urging him to reconsider his strategies if he wanted to stay in the race for the trophy.

The incident has divided fans online, with some supporting Kamya’s straightforward feedback, while others believe her criticism was unwarranted. Regardless, Kamya’s appearance has added to the drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house, keeping the season as unpredictable and engaging as ever.