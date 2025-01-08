Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841018https://zeenews.india.com/people/bigg-boss-18-kamya-punjabi-reacts-to-vivian-dsenas-criticism-asks-him-to-standup-for-himself-2841018.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VIVIAN DSENA

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi Reacts To Vivian Dsena's Criticism; Asks Him To Standup For Himself

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi finally addresses to Vivian Dsena’s Comments; Urges Him to Stand Up for Himself.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi Reacts To Vivian Dsena's Criticism; Asks Him To Standup For Himself Instagram

Mumbai: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house escalated as Kamya Punjabi responded to Vivian Dsena’s recent remarks. The former Bigg Boss contestant and outspoken personality made a brief appearance on the show, where she criticised Vivian’s gameplay and questioned his strategies. Her comments, coupled with Salman Khan’s blunt feedback during Weekend Ka Vaar, left Vivian visibly upset.

After Salman labelled Vivian’s game as lacklustre, the actor expressed his frustration, stating, “I felt cornered, as though I had no option but to defend myself or accept defeat. It felt like my head was on the chopping block.”

Vivian also addressed Kamya’s remarks directly, denying any close friendship with her. He said, “Kamya is not my friend; she only knows me professionally. We worked in the same compound years ago, and I decided to distance myself politely after certain things were said.”


Kamya, known for her no-nonsense attitude, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Vivian’s statements and offer him advice. In her first post, she questioned why Vivian didn’t voice his concerns directly to her during her appearance on the show, “Haha, arre I was there na, standing right in front of you. Mujhe muh par bole dete yahi sab  par nahi bole paaye… Jahan khelni chahiye wahin khelo game, pyaare. #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV.”

 

Kamya also acknowledged the ripple effect her brief appearance had on the house dynamics, writing, “Wow, the impact of my 15 minutes on the show… har kone kone mein meri hi baat.”

Finally, she advised Vivian to reflect on his actions and take a stand for himself, “Your thoughts and comments define your true personality. If you think you’ve transformed into a better person, get a reality check on this reality show. Stand up for yourself. Fighting for yourself doesn’t mean shouting or hurting others.”

In a recent episode, Vivian opened up about his strained equation with Kamya, revealing that their fallout happened years ago due to gossip and misunderstandings. He shared, “I had politely thanked her and cut ties years ago. Yesterday, I was put in a spot where I felt strangled like I had to speak or stay silent. Honestly, I don’t care about people’s perceptions anymore.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK