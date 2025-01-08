Mumbai: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house escalated as Kamya Punjabi responded to Vivian Dsena’s recent remarks. The former Bigg Boss contestant and outspoken personality made a brief appearance on the show, where she criticised Vivian’s gameplay and questioned his strategies. Her comments, coupled with Salman Khan’s blunt feedback during Weekend Ka Vaar, left Vivian visibly upset.

After Salman labelled Vivian’s game as lacklustre, the actor expressed his frustration, stating, “I felt cornered, as though I had no option but to defend myself or accept defeat. It felt like my head was on the chopping block.”

Vivian also addressed Kamya’s remarks directly, denying any close friendship with her. He said, “Kamya is not my friend; she only knows me professionally. We worked in the same compound years ago, and I decided to distance myself politely after certain things were said.”



Kamya, known for her no-nonsense attitude, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Vivian’s statements and offer him advice. In her first post, she questioned why Vivian didn’t voice his concerns directly to her during her appearance on the show, “Haha, arre I was there na, standing right in front of you. Mujhe muh par bole dete yahi sab par nahi bole paaye… Jahan khelni chahiye wahin khelo game, pyaare. #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV.”

Haha arre i was there na, standing right in front of you mujhe muh par bole dete yahi sab par nahi bole paaye… jahan khelni chahiye wahin khelo game pyaare — Kamya Shalabh Dang iamkamyapunjabi

Kamya also acknowledged the ripple effect her brief appearance had on the house dynamics, writing, “Wow, the impact of my 15 minutes on the show… har kone kone mein meri hi baat.”

Finally, she advised Vivian to reflect on his actions and take a stand for himself, “Your thoughts and comments define your true personality. If you think you’ve transformed into a better person, get a reality check on this reality show. Stand up for yourself. Fighting for yourself doesn’t mean shouting or hurting others.”

Ur thoughts n comments define ur true personality n if u think u have transformed into a better being, pls get a reality check on this reality show n wakeup 4 the remaining days! Standup 4 urself.Apne aapke liye ladhna does not mean chikna chillana ya kisika sarr phodna!Goodluck. Kamya Shalabh Dang amkamyapunjabi January 6 2025

In a recent episode, Vivian opened up about his strained equation with Kamya, revealing that their fallout happened years ago due to gossip and misunderstandings. He shared, “I had politely thanked her and cut ties years ago. Yesterday, I was put in a spot where I felt strangled like I had to speak or stay silent. Honestly, I don’t care about people’s perceptions anymore.”