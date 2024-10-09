Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra’s Ex Wife Nidhi Seth Calls Marriage With The Actor The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life

New Delhi: After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer Mehta entered Bigg Boss 18 is making a lot of noise with his stint already. As he entered the house, people are highly interested in his personal life as not many are aware about his marraige and divorce.

In the recent interview with ETimes the actor's ex-wife Nidhi Seth, called their marriage the biggest mistake of their lives. In her interview she said." That was the biggest mistake of my life. Once I realized that things weren't working out, I decided to move. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough awareness in this world about certain personality traits and behaviour which can ruin relationships. We had separated a year ago. I believe that daily fights are intolerable in a relationship. And in such a situation, we can never live together. Mental peace, respect for each other, honesty and being financially capable are essential in a marriage. I feel that toxicity in a relationship should not be accepted".

Nidhi who has largely worked in television spoke about how her relationship with Karan Veer had become unbearable. Karan too had mentioned that they both couldn't tolerate each other in their marriage and hence chose to part ways.

On his appearance in the show while speaking to Salman Khan, Karan mentioned," Jab breakup hota hai toh dono ek dusre pe ilzam lagate hain. Fir kuch saal baad ehsas hota hai ke haan, meri bhi galti thi.Mene rishta nibhane walon mein se hoon. Aur jaise ke sabko pata hai, main khatron ka khiladi hoon, toh main girlfriend nahi banata; direct shadi karta hoon".

Karan recently made headlines for his war of words with Asim Riaz.