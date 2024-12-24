Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar Gets Irritated With Avinash Mishra’s Behaviour; Ask Salman Khan To Stop Being Sarcastic

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed some fiery exchanges as Shilpa Shirodkar expressed her irritation with Avinash Mishra’s behavior in the house. The situation escalated further when Shilpa confronted host Salman Khan, asking him to tone down his sarcasm during Weekend Ka Vaar.

The drama unfolded during a house task when Shilpa Shirodkar voiced her frustration with Avinash Mishra’s habit of meddling in others’ matters. She explained, “Yeh har insaan ke mudde mein ghusta hai, poke karta hai. Pehle toh aake mere saath one-on-one conversation karta hai aur fir wo points aur words use karta hai later on. Khud narrative set karta hai aur uska ilzaam mujh pe daalta hai.”

She further accused Avinash of setting his own narrative during arguments and shifting the blame onto her. Shilpa also highlighted that Avinash interprets her silence or decision to walk away from an argument as agreement with his point of view.

The tension between Shilpa and Avinash spilled over to Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan addressed the altercation. During the discussion, Avinash asked Salman if he understood Shilpa’s perspective or found it confusing. Salman, known for his witty remarks, quipped, “Aaj se pehle kisi ne mujhe aisi koi cheez itni clarity ke samjhayi hi nahi, kabhi woh bhi flashback mein leke jaake.”

While the comment amused some, Shilpa took it personally and interrupted Salman, saying, “Aap, please don’t be sarcastic, Salman.” Her bold move to call out the host left the audience and housemates stunned.

Shilpa’s confrontation with Salman has sparked a debate among fans of the show. While some praised her for standing her ground and addressing the host’s sarcasm, others felt she overreacted. Social media is buzzing with opinions, with viewers eagerly discussing whether Salman’s comment was lighthearted or crossed the line.

Avinash, on the other hand, appeared taken aback by Shilpa’s detailed accusations. While he refrained from making any direct counterarguments during the task, his silence hinted at his discomfort with the entire situation.

As the season progresses, Shilpa and Avinash’s dynamic seems to be one of the focal points of the show. Their frequent clashes and differing personalities are adding to the entertainment quotient. Shilpa’s decision to challenge both Avinash and Salman in a single episode has solidified her position as one of the strongest voices in the house.

With the tensions running high, it will be interesting to see how these relationships evolve in the coming weeks and whether Shilpa and Avinash can find common ground or if their rivalry continues to fuel the drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house.