Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Refuses To Take Finale Ticket Despite Winning The Task; Fans Get Angry At Chum Darang For Playing Woman Card

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the drama has reached a boiling point with the much-anticipated Ticket to Finale task. This task, offering housemates a direct route to the finale, witnessed an unexpected twist when fan-favourite Vivian Dsena declined his hard-earned victory.

The task required contestants to gather gold bricks in a garden setup, competing head-to-head for the prestigious ticket. Vivian emerged victorious, demonstrating his trademark determination. However, in a shocking move, he refused to accept the win, stating that his overly aggressive behaviour during the task was against his principles.

Bigg Boss then presented Vivian with an option to pass the ticket to Chum Darang, his opponent in the task. But in another surprising turn, Chum also declined, saying she didn’t feel worthy as she hadn’t secured the win herself. This led to an unprecedented situation where, for the first time in the show's history, the Ticket to Finale was left unclaimed.

The audience quickly took sides, with many praising Vivian for his humility and integrity. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Chum, as fans accused her of playing the “woman card” to avoid responsibility and leverage sympathy in the game. Social media is abuzz with debates, with hashtags like #VivianDsenaDeservesBetter and #ChumDarangUnfair trending.

As Bigg Boss 18 moves closer to its conclusion, this incident has sparked intense discussions and raised questions about strategy, fairness, and gameplay ethics. With the finale just around the corner, it remains to be seen how this dramatic twist will impact the dynamics of the house.