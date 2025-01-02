Mumbai: Nouran Aly, wife of actor Vivian Dsena, has been praised for her poised and mature response to questions about her husband’s past marriage to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. The topic was brought up on Bigg Boss 18 when Sara made comments about Vivian’s first marriage, sparking discussions both inside and outside the house.

When asked about Sara attacking Vivian regarding his first marriage and divorce, Nouran calmly stated, “I wasn’t there at his first marriage, so I cannot make any comment.”

When probed further about whether it was frustrating to hear Sara’s remarks about her husband being called “not a good person,” Nouran gracefully dismissed any negativity, saying, “No, it doesn’t affect me. I know who my husband is, so she can say whatever she wants. In a divorce, everyone will not praise the other person—they will praise themselves, right? If she heard it from whoever and came and threw it in the show, then it is her point of view. I know my husband, and he is nothing like they are describing.”

This response has earned Nouran admiration for her maturity and for standing by Vivian without engaging in unnecessary drama.

Recently, Nouran entered the Bigg Boss house with their daughter in a heartwarming moment that left both Vivian and viewers emotional. The touching reunion showcased their strong bond as a family and was lauded by fans of the show.



Fans took to social media to applaud Nouran’s classy handling of the situation,” Nouran’s response shows her strength and confidence—what a graceful woman!” “She knows her truth and isn’t letting any negativity affect her. Respect!” “That family reunion was everything. Vivian is lucky to have such a supportive partner.”

Nouran’s dignified stance continues to win hearts as Bigg Boss 18 intensifies its drama and controversies.