'Bigg Boss 9' Couple Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao Sequeira Welcome A Baby Girl

New Delhi: Good news!! ‘Bigg Boss 9’ couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira have welcomed their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans with a special post.

Rochelle shared the post that read, “Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you. And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27.”

The post read, “We’re on cloud nine. Baby girl Sequeira is here! 1.10.2023.”

Soon after they dropped the post, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, “Oh wow that's awesome and Congratulations God bless you.” Another user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations.” “Omg! Congratulations,” a fan wrote.

The couple announced the pregnancy earlier in August with a special picture. In the picture, Rochelle was seen wearing a pink dress while Keith opted for a pink coloured shirt with white trousers. The caption along with the picture read, “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One”

On the work front, Keith is known for working in 'Dekho Magar Pyaar Se', 'Sixteen', 'Calendar Girls', among others.

Rochelle is also a well-known face of the entertainment industry and she participated, in reality, shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’, and ‘Nach Baliye 9’. Both, Keith and Rochelle took part in ‘Bigg Boss 9’.